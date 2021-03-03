Leeds Building Society expands holiday let range

"Ongoing pandemic-related uncertainty around international travel adds to the likelihood that more Britons will holiday in the UK this year."

Leeds Building Society has launched new holiday let products, as the post-lockdown holiday market offers more opportunities for investors.

The Society experienced its biggest-ever month for holiday let purchase applications last September.

In support of anticipated continued demand, the Society has expanded its range of holiday let products, adding two five-year fixed rate products with no product fee.

Five-year fixed rates start from 3.69% up to 60% LTV and 4.29% up to 70% LTV. Each comes with a free standard valuation and an additional incentive of fees assisted legal services for remortgages.

The Society can consider properties where there is a proven track record of short-stay letting or where an independent surveyor confirms there is a market for holiday let properties.

Matt Bartle, director of products at Leeds Building Society, said: “Holiday lets are a popular choice for our buy-to-let borrowers with the potential for higher yield returns.

“Ongoing pandemic-related uncertainty around international travel adds to the likelihood that more Britons will holiday in the UK this year.

“Therefore a suitable property in a prime tourist area may offer an opportunity for buy-to-let landlords to diversify their portfolio with a short let holiday property.

“We’ve expanded our holiday let range to offer more choice to borrowers, who may wish to take advantage of this under-served part of the mortgage market.”