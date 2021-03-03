FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Leeds Building Society expands holiday let range

Rozi Jones
|
3rd March 2021
house mortgage overseas beach holiday
"Ongoing pandemic-related uncertainty around international travel adds to the likelihood that more Britons will holiday in the UK this year."

Leeds Building Society has launched new holiday let products, as the post-lockdown holiday market offers more opportunities for investors.

The Society experienced its biggest-ever month for holiday let purchase applications last September.

In support of anticipated continued demand, the Society has expanded its range of holiday let products, adding two five-year fixed rate products with no product fee.

Five-year fixed rates start from 3.69% up to 60% LTV and 4.29% up to 70% LTV. Each comes with a free standard valuation and an additional incentive of fees assisted legal services for remortgages.

The Society can consider properties where there is a proven track record of short-stay letting or where an independent surveyor confirms there is a market for holiday let properties.

Matt Bartle, director of products at Leeds Building Society, said: “Holiday lets are a popular choice for our buy-to-let borrowers with the potential for higher yield returns.

“Ongoing pandemic-related uncertainty around international travel adds to the likelihood that more Britons will holiday in the UK this year.

“Therefore a suitable property in a prime tourist area may offer an opportunity for buy-to-let landlords to diversify their portfolio with a short let holiday property.

“We’ve expanded our holiday let range to offer more choice to borrowers, who may wish to take advantage of this under-served part of the mortgage market.”

 

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.