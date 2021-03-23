Leeds Building Society reduces buy-to-let ICR

"This change will benefit existing and potential buy-to-let landlords who don’t pay tax at a higher rate."

Leeds Building Society has reduced its interest cover ratio (ICR) from 145% to 125% on buy-to-let mortgages where the applicant is a basic rate taxpayer.

The ICR for higher rate taxpayers remains at 145%. For additional rate taxpayers, ICR is 150%, while the ICR for all holiday let applicants will remain at 145%.

Martese Carton, Leeds Building Society’s head of intermediary disrtibution, commented: “This change will benefit existing and potential buy-to-let landlords who don’t pay tax at a higher rate.

“It means our buy-to-let mortgages are now tailored to each customer’s tax situation, are more accessible to those who are basic rate taxpayers, and makes buy-to-let more affordable for these landlords buying, remortgaging or borrowing additional funds.

"We continue to take a flexible and common sense approach to our product offering, reaffirming our commitment to the intermediary market.”