Leeds launches flexible repayment mortgage range

Leeds Building Society has launched two new 'Flexit' mortgages with no early repayment charges or limits on overpayments.

The products are available up to 75% LTV and include a two-year fixed rate at 1.71% and a five-year fix at 1.97%. Both products have a £999 fee and free standard valuation.

Matt Bartle, director of products at Leeds Building Society, said: “Our new two and five year Flexit fixed rate mortgages provide borrowers with increased flexibility as they have no early repayment charges (ERCs) and the option to make unlimited overpayments, which are usually capped at 10% capital repayments per year.

“We know there is demand for these products following the insight and feedback we’ve gathered from borrowers and our broker partners. Ongoing economic uncertainty is likely to mean borrowers will be seeking flexibility and these products enable them to keep their options open should their circumstances change.

“Increased flexibility is particularly important for those looking to secure their monthly payments, while retaining the ability to make significant overpayments.”