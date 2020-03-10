FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Leeds launches lowest 10-year fix at 2.08%

Rozi Jones
|
10th March 2020
leeds building society
"In these uncertain times, our new 10-year fixed rate products will provide reassurance for those looking for a bit of longer-term security."

Leeds Building Society has launched its lowest ever 10-year fixed rates with a new range of residential and buy-to-let products.

A new residential 10-year fix is available at 2.08% up to 65% LTV.

New buy-to-let products start at 2.44% up to 60% LTV and 3.19% up to 70% LTV.

The new products come with a free standard valuation and will be available from Friday 13 March 2020.

Matt Bartle, Leeds Building Society’s director of products, said: “In these uncertain times, our new 10-year fixed rate products will provide reassurance for those looking for a bit of longer-term security.

“As a well-established building society with a robust and varied range of products, we’re very well placed to offer historic low rates on these residential and buy-to-let mortgages.

“While we recognise that not all borrowers will be looking to fix for such a long time, those who are can benefit from the payment security and consistency offered by a 10-year deal.

“These new products and low rates are examples of Leeds Building Society offering greater choice to borrowers to help them find products that suit their individual needs.”

