Leeds launches reduced rate range up to 85% LTV

Leeds Building Society has resumed lending up to 85% LTV and has reduced a number of two-year fixed rates across its range.

Two-year fixed rates now start from 1.56% up to 65% LTV, 1.65% at 75% LTV, 1.79% at 80% LTV and 2.10% up to 85% LTV.

All come with a free standard valuation and are available for home purchase or remortgage. Applicants choosing any of these products for remortgage also receive fees assisted legal services.

Matt Bartle, director of products at Leeds Building Society, said: “Our purpose as a building society is to help people save and have the home they want, so we remain focused on meeting the needs of different kinds of borrowers, at different LTVs.

“The majority of our borrowers choose fixed term mortgages and the certainty of payment these offer may be particularly welcome when so much else is currently uncertain.

“Despite the industry disruption the lockdown has caused, we’re continuing to work with our valuers and intermediary partners to progress and complete mortgage applications.

“We’ve also been busy helping members who requested mortgage payment holidays and other support after their financial circumstances were affected by the pandemic.

“Many aspects of everyday life are limited or take longer at present but we’re doing our best to maintain our high levels of service for borrowers and brokers throughout these unprecedented times.”