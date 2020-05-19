Leek United launches new mortgage products at 80% LTV

"Our new fixed-rate mortgage range includes two new fixed-rate products, and is designed to respond to the changing mortgage market."

Leek United has launched two new fixed-rate mortgage products available up to 80% LTV.

A two-year residential fixed rate is available at 1.60% with £400 cashback and a five-year fixed rate starts from 2.05% with no application fees.

Lisa Buckley, head of sales and marketing, commented: “Our new fixed-rate mortgage range includes two new fixed-rate products, and is designed to respond to the changing mortgage market.

“These are competitive products for customers looking to have certainty over their rate and monthly payments for a period of time and will give homeowners added choice when their current mortgage deal is coming to end.

“I’m confident these products will allow intermediaries to have more options when helping their clients.”