Mortgages

Leek United launches product transfer proc fees

a 0.25% proc fee will be paid to brokers on product transfer cases.

Rozi Jones
|
4th March 2020
Leek United Building Society LUBS
Leek United has introduced product transfers for intermediaries on residential and buy-to-let mortgages and will pay brokers a procuration fee on these cases.

The gross procuration fee will be 0.25% and will be paid to the introducer via their mortgage club or direct within 14 days of completion.

Lisa Buckley, head of sales and marketing at Leek United, said: “We continue to recognise the important role introducers play when advising customers on their mortgage options. This new initiative is a further commitment to our introducers, which acknowledges the ongoing work they do throughout the lifecycle of a mortgage.

“This exciting enhancement also includes the ability for the transfer request form to be completed and submitted online to ensure efficient processing and the highest level of service to our introducer partners.”

