LendInvest announces £150m partnership with Barclays and HSBC

LendInvest has announced a £150m partnership with Barclays and HSBC to provide finance to property entrepreneurs around the UK and help the supply of new and upgraded, energy-efficient property.

Barclays has partnered with LendInvest for the first time to fund short term mortgages through LendInvest’s platform.

The funding will support the growth of LendInvest’s short term lending business, complimenting HSBC’s existing partnership with the platform.

Rod Lockhart, CEO of LendInvest, commented: “It has already been a hugely exciting year for LendInvest. With a number of major milestones under our belt, this latest financial partnership only adds to the momentum the business has been gathering over the past twelve months.

"As our roster of global financial institutions continues to grow, it has become clear that LendInvest has become the platform of choice for the world’s largest institutions to partner with.

"There is a real recognition that the technology and platform we have built, allows institutions to access the highest quality assets in the market - while providing customers with an online and streamlined process unlike any other.”

Sean White, managing director of securitised products at Barclays, added: “Barclays is proud to partner with LendInvest to fund the growth of its bridging finance business. LendInvest is one of the leading fintech property lenders in the UK and their knowledge, expertise in the property lending market, and technology-enabled offering makes this a terrific partnership.”