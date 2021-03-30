LendInvest appoints Blacks Solicitors to buy-to-let legal panel 

"This new solicitor appointment comes at a time of high growth for our buy-to-let business, and we’re excited to be bringing on a team with such extensive experience on board."

LendInvest has appointed Blacks Solicitors to the legal panel for its buy-to-let product.

Blacks Solicitors specialise in providing legal advice to the owners, landlords, lenders, and tenants of commercial and residential properties.

The business will now instruct Blacks alongside four existing panel firms on legal matters relating to buy-to-let finance.

LendInvest recently reduced rates across its five-year fixed rate buy-to-let range, with its 65% LTV product now available at 3.29% with a maximum loan of £1.5 million.

The lender also introduced a new 70% LTV five year fixed product at 3.39% with a maximum loan size of £1 million, and a 75% LTV five year fixed product at 3.49% with a maximum loan size of £1 million.

In January, LendInvest announced a new £500 million funding partnership with J.P. Morgan to finance its buy-to-let product.

Lauren Eaton, head of lending operations at LendInvest, commented: “This new solicitor appointment comes at a time of high growth for our buy-to-let business, and we’re excited to be bringing on a team with such extensive experience on board. The property team at Blacks have a good understanding of this area of the market, and I have every confidence they are the best team to provide comprehensive advice for our business; and the property professionals we work with on a daily basis.”

Ian Errington, partner at Blacks Solicitors, added: “We are delighted to be working with LendInvest, which is a very proactive and progressive lender in the buy-to-let market. We are looking forward to supporting them in future projects. We have an award winning team at Blacks which specialises in complex buy-to-let work, so the synergies are clear for all to see.”