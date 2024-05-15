FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
LendInvest cuts rates amid changes to BTL range

LendInvest Mortgages has made a number of changes to its buy-to-let product range, including reducing rates and increasing maximum loan sizes.

Amy Loddington | Online Editor, Barcadia Media Limited
15th May 2024
The lender has reduced rates by up to 15bps across its BTL range, with rates now starting at 3.89%. Landlords can now also access up to 80% LTV on five-year products for both standard properties and small HMOs.

Maximum loan sizes have been increased up to £3 million, accommodating the needs of investors looking to finance larger property deals.

Additionally, LendInvest has reintroduced Holiday Let products, offering new 2-year and 5-year fixed rates.

Sophie Mitchell-Charman, Commercial Director at LendInvest, said:

“We are delighted to introduce these significant updates to our Buy-to-Let product suite. These changes are designed to empower property investors with more options and better financial flexibility.

“By reducing rates and expanding our product range, we aim to support a wider array of investment strategies and help landlords achieve their property investment goals. At LendInvest, we strive to be the preferred lender for those seeking innovative and competitive mortgage solutions, especially in a dynamic market.”

