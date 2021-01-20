FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

LendInvest launches first virtual conference

Rozi Jones
|
20th January 2021
"At LendInvest we wanted to bring our brokers together in a slightly different, more interactive way."

LendInvest has launched its first virtual conference, the LendInvest 2021 Kick off Event, which will be running on the 26th January.

The LendInvest Broker Day will host a series of online sessions led by a range of speakers including LendInvest’s CEO, CCO, and director of underwriting.

Brokers will be able to submit any questions they may have for the panel of speakers prior to the day.

Sessions on the day will cover a range of topics, from products to navigating the LendInvest online buy-to-let portal.

Sophie Mitchell-Charman, sales director at LendInvest, commented: “With what looks to be a huge year ahead for the property finance industry, and at least another short while of remote working for the majority of us, at LendInvest we wanted to bring our brokers together in a slightly different, more interactive way.

"The aim of the event is to allow our brokers to connect with key stakeholders across the business, understand more about our criteria and get to grips with our full product range. We strive to make property finance simple, and our team will be using this opportunity to dive into how we can work with you to get your cases across the line quickly and simply for your clients.

"We’re encouraging all attendees to ask questions and get involved in the event to make sure we know how best to serve our brokers and their clients in the new year.”

