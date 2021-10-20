FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

LendInvest launches new 'EPiC' green mortgage range

Rozi Jones
|
20th October 2021
green house energy eco home climate
"The launch of this product range is just the next step in the business’ strategy to reward and support borrowers who take their environmental responsibility seriously."

LendInvest has launched a new product range that offers significantly reduced rates and fees for environmentally friendly properties.

The new EPiC catalogue seeks to go beyond a simple reward for properties with an EPC rating of C or above by incentivising borrowers to refurbish and increase the environmental efficiency of their properties.

Rates start at 2.65% for standard properties, 2.91% for small HMOs, and 3.49% for large HMOs, MUFBs and holiday lets.

LendInvest will offer a further 10bps reduction for borrowers transitioning from one of LendInvest’s bridge or development products if the property also meets the relevant green criteria.

The launch coincides with the launch of the lender’s new seven-year fixed rate product, starting from 2.88% at 70% LTV within its EPiC range.

Andy Virgo, sales director at LendInvest, said: “The launch of this product range is just the next step in the business’ strategy to reward and support borrowers who take their environmental responsibility seriously. As a lender that has offered green initiatives for a number of years now, we hope to broaden this offering in the future, as we continuously seek to work with funding partners that share our ethos.”

