FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

LendInvest launches new 'special edition' buy-to-let products

Rozi Jones
|
18th February 2021
Andy Virgo LendInvest
"It’s very exciting to announce yet another set of improvements to our buy-to-let proposition as LendInvest continues to evolve its offering throughout 2021."

LendInvest has launched a new range of special edition buy-to-let products.

The lender has introduced a new 70% LTV five-year fixed rate product at 3.39% and a 75% LTV five year fixed product at 3.49%, both with a maximum loan size of £1 million.

LendInvest has also reduced rates across its five year fixed rate buy-to-let range, with its 65% LTV product now available at 3.29% with a maximum loan of £1.5 million.

LendInvest is also currently offering cashback towards legal fees of 0.25% of the loan amount up to £1,000 on qualifying five-year fixed rate products.

Andy Virgo, sales director at LendInvest, said: “It’s very exciting to announce yet another set of improvements to our buy-to-let proposition as LendInvest continues to evolve its offering throughout 2021.

"Providing our landlords with choice when it comes to product selection is essential to assisting them with their portfolio growth plans, and these latest changes were developed with that aim in mind.”

 

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.