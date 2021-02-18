LendInvest launches new 'special edition' buy-to-let products

"It’s very exciting to announce yet another set of improvements to our buy-to-let proposition as LendInvest continues to evolve its offering throughout 2021."

LendInvest has launched a new range of special edition buy-to-let products.

The lender has introduced a new 70% LTV five-year fixed rate product at 3.39% and a 75% LTV five year fixed product at 3.49%, both with a maximum loan size of £1 million.

LendInvest has also reduced rates across its five year fixed rate buy-to-let range, with its 65% LTV product now available at 3.29% with a maximum loan of £1.5 million.

LendInvest is also currently offering cashback towards legal fees of 0.25% of the loan amount up to £1,000 on qualifying five-year fixed rate products.

Andy Virgo, sales director at LendInvest, said: “It’s very exciting to announce yet another set of improvements to our buy-to-let proposition as LendInvest continues to evolve its offering throughout 2021.

"Providing our landlords with choice when it comes to product selection is essential to assisting them with their portfolio growth plans, and these latest changes were developed with that aim in mind.”