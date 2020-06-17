LendInvest partners with Sesame and PMS

"Now more than ever is it key to be offering the finance that borrowers need to get their businesses back on track"

Sesame and PMS have added LendInvest to their lender panels.

The network and mortgage club’s member firms will now be able to register with LendInvest and access its full range of buy-to-let and unregulated bridging loan products.

LendInvest’s two-year fixed rates currently start from 2.99% and five-year fixed rates from 3.39%. ICR assessment rate is 5% across all products, with the exception of the five-year fixed interest 70% LTV product which sits at 4%.

The maximum loan size for small HMOs and MUFBs is currently £750,000.

LendInvest's bridging loans start at 0.55% and run up to a maximum of 75% LTV.

Andy Virgo, director for buy-to-let at LendInvest, commented: “Amidst an uncertain time for property professionals around the country, it’s great to be announcing another partnership with brands as large and established as PMS and Sesame.

“Now more than ever is it key to be offering the finance that borrowers need to get their businesses back on track, and as the housing market continues to show more positive signs of movement, we’re delighted to be reaching more customers with the aid of such an experienced distributor.”

Stephanie Charman, specialist lending relationship manager for Sesame and PMS, added: “As we work through these uncertain times I am delighted we have been able to expand our lender panel, adding LendInvest to our buy-to-let and bridging offering. LendInvest has recently launched a new revised product range, providing specialist buy-to-let and bridging product options. A more expansive product range is good news for our members and their landlord clients, along with the wider buy-to-let market.”