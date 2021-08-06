LendInvest reduces rates across buy-to-let range

"The opportunity to bring this newly priced range of products to our broker partners attention is welcomed and should be seen as a sign of our commitment"

LendInvest has announced a range of key changes to its buy-to-let suite, including significant rate reductions across standard properties and HMOs.

LendInvest has repriced its standard buy-to-let products, with its two-year 65% LTV product now available at 2.85% and its five-year 65% LTV product at 3.04%.

The lender’s five-year 75% LTV product has been reduced to 3.20% for standard properties.

For small HMOs, a two-year product is now available at 3.04% and a five-year product at 3.34%. LendInvest has also introduced a 75% two-year LTV product at 3.69% and a five-year product at 3.95% for large HMOs and MUFBs.

Borrowers are eligible for a reduced £150 valuation fee on standard properties.

Andy Virgo, sales director at LendInvest, said: “We’ve had a hugely productive summer at LendInvest. The opportunity to bring this newly priced range of products to our broker partners attention is welcomed and should be seen as a sign of our commitment to help landlords access not only great service and processes but compelling rates too.”