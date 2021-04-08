LendInvest's Jan Gallagher takes on key accounts role

"This transition is a natural one for Jan, who already played an important role in managing relationships with our key accounts"

LendInvest has promoted Jan Gallagher from business development manager to key account manager.

In her new role, Jan will now be championing the day-to-day relationship management of LendInvest’s distribution network, including mortgage clubs and networks.

Jan will also be focussing on developing and delivering strategic marketing initiatives, helping to engage potential partners with the business.

Jan Gallagher joined LendInvest as a BDM in 2019 with over 30 years of experience, including previous roles at Vida Home loans, Foundation Home Loans and Masthaven.

Sophie Mitchell-Charman, sales director at LendInvest, commented: “Over the last few years Jan has been an incremental addition to our business development team, driving strong business in the North. This transition is a natural one for Jan, who already played an important role in managing relationships with our key accounts: this new opportunity is a perfect opportunity for her to develop our strategy in this area further.”

Jan Gallagher added: “As LendInvest continues to move from strength to strength this year with product development and growth for our lending business, it’s certainly an exciting time to be taking on this new role. I look forward to the challenge; both in broadening our partnerships and deepening our existing ones.”