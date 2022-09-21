L&G announce the launch of Legal & General Mortgage Services

According to L&G, bringing the three business areas together under Legal & General Mortgage Services will provide new opportunities for these teams to work creatively and collaboratively to support the UK’s housing market.

Kevin Roberts will lead the team in his new role as Managing Director of Legal & General Mortgage Services and this new business area will operate as a key part of Legal & General’s wider Retail division.

In light of Kevin's new responsibilities, Clare Beardmore has been appointed Director of Legal & General Mortgage Club, a role which will see her become responsible for the growth of the Mortgage Club and continue to support the broker community in line with her previous remit.

The business has established itself as a core provider of mortgage research technology through its SmartrFit, technology which is used by advisers both within and external to its Mortgage Club. Technology will be a core strand of the Mortgage Services business and will be headed up by Jodie White, who retains her title as Head of Product and Transformation, as the business separates its tech offering from Mortgage Club and widens its scope. Jodie will be responsible for building on the success of Legal & General’s SmartrFit tool and leading the next stage in the company’s journey in the mortgage research market. The new business area will focus on digital tools that directly support intermediaries and lenders across the market.

Kevin Roberts, (pictured) Managing Director, Legal & General Mortgage Services, comments: “The market continues to move at a rapid pace, and it’s important that we update our internal structures to meet these challenges and provide the best support we can to consumers, advisers, and lenders alike. Creating this new team allows us to draw on the wide range of experience and assets we have at Legal & General. I am proud to be leading this new business, combining our joint expertise and bringing together these three key focus areas, each of which plays a vital role in the mortgage journey.

“I’d like to congratulate Clare Beardmore on her new role and I’m excited to work with Jodie and the broader LGSS management team to deliver on our ambitious plans. I have no doubt that the team will rise to the challenge and I’m looking forward to working with them to develop something truly new and exciting for the business, our customers, and partners.”