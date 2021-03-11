L&G integrates with HLPartnership to streamline access for advisers

"We are also making our tools accessible via advisers’ existing systems, providing functionality that integrates seamlessly with their current ways of working."

Legal & General has integrated with mortgage and protection network HLPartnership to simplify access for advisers using the SmartrCriteria and SmartrFit systems.

Intermediaries can now benefit from a streamlined connection directly between the two providers, allowing them to use SmartrCriteria or SmartrFit via HLPartnership’s portal without having to sign in multiple times.

This is the second integration of its kind, following a similar announcement between Legal & General and Smartr365 earlier this year. Further partnerships of this kind are expected as part of the Club’s wider technology journey, which will see it working closely with a range of other providers to bring the benefits of its tools to a broader intermediary audience.

Legal & General’s SmartrCriteria and SmartrFit tools are available free to all mortgage advisers, whether members of its Mortgage Club or not.

Clare Beardmore, head of mortgage transformation and operations at Legal & General, said: “We’re committed to providing cutting-edge technology that streamlines the mortgage journey and benefits intermediaries. Our free to use SmartrCriteria and SmartrFit tools have helped utilise intelligent search criteria to improve the accuracy of search results for intermediaries. And, through these partnerships we are also making our tools accessible via advisers’ existing systems, providing functionality that integrates seamlessly with their current ways of working. We are excited to bring the benefits of our intelligent tools to more advisers via our integration with HLPartnership.”

Neil Hoare, commercial director at HLPartnership, added: “As part of our ambition to provide advisers with the best tools to improve the efficiency and accuracy of their work, we are continually looking towards innovative new technology that supports intermediaries. Our integration with Legal & General’s search and sourcing tools clearly falls in line with that goal and we have already received a significant amount of positive feedback from advisers who have found the most suitable mortgage solutions much more quickly and easily than before when a lengthy telephone call was the only alternative.”