L&G Mortgage Club adds Habito to buy-to-let panel

"We’re very excited to open up our range of buy-to-let products to the Legal & General Mortgage Club"

Legal & General Mortgage Club has added Habito to its buy-to-let lender panel.

Club members now have access to Habito’s range of buy-to-let mortgage products, which includes 10-year fixed rates. Habito offers buy-to-let products to buyers with a range of circumstances, including self-employed, first-time buyers and later life landlords.

Cases typically receive an underwriter review in 24 hours and move to offer in an average of just 13 days. Until 28 February, Habito buy-to-let products come with £500 cashack or £750 cashback on any fee-assist remortgage deals.

Habito's intermediary broker portal features an ‘Instant Decision’ which allows a broker to check a client’s information against its full credit and affordability policy and run an automated valuation, soft credit check, and KYC simultaneously. The portal also provides advisers with feedback so that when a customer doesn’t fit into Habito’s policy, this is flagged early and a suitable alternative can be found. For portfolio landlords, Habito has designed a downloadable ‘Portfolio Checker’ which helps to cut through the time spent on paperwork.

Danny Belton, head of lender relationships at L&G Mortgage Club, said: “Habito’s range of innovative buy-to-let mortgages is a very welcomed addition to our panel. Their mission of ‘making homebuying fit for the future’ is one that resonates with our own goals as a mortgage club. We are impressed by their achievements so far and look forward to working with their team.”

Ben Gallagher, commercial director at Habito, added: “We’re committed to helping brokers and customers get the best mortgage for their needs, in the fastest and simplest way possible. We’re very excited to open up our range of buy-to-let products to the Legal & General Mortgage Club and look forward to working together to bring even more choice to brokers and their customers.”