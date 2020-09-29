L&G Mortgage Club adds LiveMore to panel

"The LiveMore team offers a range of interest-only solutions that provide more choice for the UK’s over-55s and the advisers that support these borrowers."

Legal & General Mortgage Club has added LiveMore Capital to its panel, adding further choice to its later life lending proposition for adviser members.

LiveMore provides a range of retirement interest-only mortgages, from short term five and seven-year loans through to lifetime fixed rate options.

Danny Belton, head of lender relationships at L&G Mortgage Club, said: “We’re continuing to grow our lender panel at Legal & General Mortgage Club, expanding our later life lending offering to advisers, and we are thrilled to now welcome LiveMore Capital onboard. The LiveMore team offers a range of interest-only solutions that provide more choice for the UK’s over-55s and the advisers that support these borrowers. We look forward to working closely with LiveMore Capital as we continue to offer our club members a wide range of options in the retirement lending space.

Alison Pallett, director of sales at LiveMore Capital, added: “We are excited to partner with Legal & General and look forward to working closely with their members. As we continue to widen our distribution, it is clear that we are able to offer more choice for this underserved part of the market. We’re confident we will continue to help more customers and add real value”.