L&G Mortgage Club appoints Octane Capital to panel

Octane Capital has been appointed to Legal & General Mortgage Club's lender panel.

Club members will now have access to Octane Capital’s zero stress-tested buy-to-let products and its full ‘product-less’ proposition, covering bridging, refurbishment and developer exit loans.

Danny Belton, head of lender relationships at L&G Mortgage Club, commented: “Octane Capital are an innovative lender that we are confident will create new opportunities for our members and add even more depth to our panel. Their three founders, Jonathan, Matt and Mark are all highly regarded within the specialist lending sector and we look forward to working with them and their team during 2021 and beyond.”

Mark Posniak, managing director of Octane Capital, added: “We’re very excited to have been appointed to the prestigious L&G Mortgage Club panel and are looking forward to showing its brokers the benefits and value-add of #3rdgen lending. The timing couldn’t be better as we expect 2021 to see opportunistic property investors and landlords seek to acquire new units in areas where prices are under pressure or refurbish their existing properties to remain competitive alongside the growing number of PRS schemes. Our buy-to-let product, which comes with zero stress-testing, could prove especially attractive in an increasingly conservative lending environment.”