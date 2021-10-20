L&G Mortgage Club launches Hinckley & Rugby exclusives

"Amidst expectations of an increase to the UK’s base rate, there will be added pressure on advisers to source competitively priced product options for their clients."

Advisers placing business with Hinckley & Rugby Building Society via Legal & General Mortgage Club can now benefit from three excusive residential product options.

The first is a five-year fixed rate available at 2.58% up to 90% LTV with a £199 arrangement fee and tapered valuation fees.

Additionally, two-year fixed rates start from 1.80% up to 90% LTV with valuation fees or 2.00% with no valuation fee.

The mortgages are suitable to purchasers in England and Wales, including the self-employed (at 80% LTV or lower), those buying new-build properties (at 85% LTV or lower) or flats (capped at 80% LTV). Borrowers can benefit from a £250 cashback sum following a remortgage and can borrow a maximum of £1,000,000.

Danny Belton, head of lender relationships at Legal & General Mortgage Club, said: “Amidst expectations of an increase to the UK’s base rate, there will be added pressure on advisers to source competitively priced product options for their clients. With this latest raft of exclusives, we expect to help broaden the choice presented to our advice network when placing suitable customer cases. This is certainly a timely and important addition to our proposition and we’re pleased to be offering the discounted products through Hinckley & Rugby Building Society.”

Julie Bourne, intermediary sales manager at Hinckley and Rugby Building Society, added: “At Hinckley & Rugby for Intermediaries, one of our primary goals is to support brokers and their clients, so we are delighted at the opportunity to work exclusively with Legal & General Mortgage Club on products which meet the requirements for higher loan to value mortgages. These products, which are offered up to 90% LTV, will increase the options available to mortgage customers, particularly first-time buyers, who want to take the next step as homeowners.”