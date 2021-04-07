L&G Mortgage Club partners with new lender MPowered Mortgages

"MPowered has been designed with brokers, not just for them, and we are pleased to be in a position to deliver further time and cost savings to brokers, through this partnership."

Legal & General Mortgage Club has partnered with newly launched lender MPowered Mortgages.

Members of L&G Mortgage Club and users of its SmartrCriteria tool can now access MPowered Mortgages’ range of specialist buy-to-let and portfolio products. The announcement follows the addition of Habito, West One Loans and Molo Finance, earlier this year.

MPowered Mortgages uses advanced AI and deep learning technology to collate and analyse data for advisers to help minimise delays throughout the mortgage application process and remove unnecessary and repetitive steps in the application process.

Danny Belton, head of lender relationships at L&G Mortgage Club, said: “We’ve very pleased to welcome MPowered Mortgages to our panel. They are a new entrant to the market but one which is using cutting-edge technology to drive our market forwards. Since the start of the crisis, we have seen how technology can help our sector and it is excellent to offer these products to advisers as in today’s busy mortgage market, the ability to quickly and efficiently make lending decisions will help to counteract delays.

“We are delighted to be able to offer such a wide range of lenders to advisers and look forward to working with MPowered Mortgages as we continue expanding the range of products available to advisers.”

Emma Hollingworth, distribution director at MPowered Mortgages, added: “Our mission as a business is to ensure that every participant in the UK mortgage market access to the best-in-class technology available, to help them deliver for their clients. Given their prominent role in the market, our partnership with Legal & General Mortgage Club, which we are delighted to be announcing today, helps us to make a considerable stride towards the realisation of this goal.

