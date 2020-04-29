L&G Mortgage Club provides Covid-19 FAQs for advisers

"By providing advisers with clarity and direction, we can continue to ensure customers receive the highest-quality service during this challenging time."

Legal & General Mortgage Club is providing all UK advisers with a dedicated Covid-19 FAQ page.

Available for free on the Club's website, the hub offers members and non-members the latest information from around 90 lenders on changes to their application requirements, as well as advice on areas of potential difficulty during the crisis.

Alongside details of lenders’ electronic ID&V capabilities, automated verification models (AVM), desktop valuation options and criteria changes, the FAQs also include information on how advisers can best manage day-to-day responsibilities, including communication with providers, clients, relationship managers and Club staff.

Kevin Roberts, director at Legal & General Mortgage Club, said: “The disruption caused by the coronavirus crisis is impacting us all. However, providing support and guidance to our members at this time remains a core objective for the Club and we’re committed to ensuring we do so to the best of our ability. Our Covid-19 FAQs represent another important step towards meeting that aim.

“By providing advisers with clarity and direction, we can continue to ensure customers receive the highest-quality service during this challenging time. As one of the oldest mortgage clubs in the UK, we remain resilient in the face of difficulty and will continue to offer the most up-to-date and relevant information, tools and guidance through free to access services, such as our FAQs and SmartrCriteria tool.”