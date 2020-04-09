FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Lloyds agrees over 300,000 mortgage payment holidays

The Group's directors and executive committee have also agreed to waive their 2020 bonuses

Rozi Jones
|
9th April 2020
Lloyds
"We understand the difficulties and challenges that they are facing in these unprecedented times, and are working at pace to provide the support they need."

Lloyds Banking Group has announced that it has agreed mortgage repayment holidays for more than 300,000 customers since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Lloyds says it has also implemented payment holidays for 100,000 personal loans and approved thousands of requests from businesses for capital repayment holidays and overdraft extensions.

In a statement, the Group said its directors and executive committee have also agreed to waive their 2020 bonuses "in the light of the uncertainty and extreme challenges presented by the Covid-19 crisis".

Lloyds also confirmed that its full-time and part-time permanent colleagues that they will continue to be paid their contracted hours as normal - no matter what their role is, how the outbreak affects their role, or what their circumstances are.

António Horta-Osório, Group CEO, said: "We are doing all we can to support our customers, colleagues and communities. We understand the difficulties and challenges that they are facing in these unprecedented times, and are working at pace to provide the support they need. In light of this, it is right for the executive directors and group executive committee to give up all of their bonus entitlement for 2020."

