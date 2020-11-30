Loughborough BS announces first club partnership with TMA

"We are delighted to announce our first Club partnership today as we focus on supporting more advisers across the UK."

TMA Club has partnered with Loughborough Building Society.

DA brokers who are members of TMA will now have access to Loughborough Building Society’s range of residential and buy-to-let mortgages.

Loughborough's range includes products designed for first-time buyers, upsizers, downsizers, those in retirement, the self-employed and buy-to-let investors.

Loughborough also offers mortgages suitable for members of the Armed Forces and a ‘Buy for Uni’ mortgage which allows students to purchase a property to live in whilst in higher education with a guarantee from a family member. As part of this product, the student then rents spare rooms in the property to friends or peers and the rental income goes towards the mortgage payments.

Today’s announcement marks Loughborough’s first partnership with a UK-based mortgage club.

Lisa Martin, development director at TMA, commented: “Welcoming Loughborough Building Society onto our panel reinforces our commitment to providing the best proposition and level of support to advisers. Through this partnership, TMA advisers will be able to offer customers an extensive range of mortgages, meaning they will be better equipped to deliver more suitable lending solutions that are tailored to their clients’ specific needs. We are confident that today’s news will be very much welcomed by our advisers, and we look forward to seeing the client outcomes our members achieve over the coming months with the added support of Loughborough.”

Ashley Pearson, BDM at Loughborough Building Society, added: “We are delighted to announce our first Club partnership today as we focus on supporting more advisers across the UK. Partnering with TMA is an exciting step for us as we continue to expand our distribution network, and we’re confident that the Club’s growing adviser community will be better able to meet the growing demands of borrowers as a result.”