FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE

Loughborough BS enhances BTL criteria to include FTBs

Loughborough Building Society has announced that they have extended their buy-to-let criteria to include first-time buyers.

Warren Lewis
|
18th November 2021
loughborough building society

According to the lender, mortgages will be available up to 80% LTV for First Time Buyers who are 25 years old or over, have a minimum income of £25k and have a clean credit history. The property must be in England or Wales.

The change applies to Business and Consumer Buy to Let mortgages. However, portfolio applications or applications on flats and apartments will not be permitted.

Ashley Pearson, National BDM at The Loughborough, said: “We recognise that the market has changed and for some, having a Buy to Let property is attractive even if they don’t own their own home. Perhaps they’ve inherited a property in a part of the country that’s too far away from where they work; perhaps they live in a partner’s house and aren’t on the deeds/mortgage; perhaps they have employment with tied living accommodation…..there are many different circumstances where this change to criteria will help."

More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.