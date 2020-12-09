FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Loughborough BS enters joint borrower sole proprietor market

Rozi Jones
|
9th December 2020
loughborough building society
"It’s not only first-time buyers who need help, but also older family members with reduced income and those whose income doesn’t support the mortgage they need"

Loughborough Building Society has launched its first range of joint borrower sole proprietor mortgages.

The new addition to its Family Assist mortgage range allows both older family members to help out younger ones and younger members to help out their elderly relatives.

The range is available for residential purchases and remortgages where the proprietors’ income is insufficient to cover the mortgage without the assistance of joint borrower(s) who live independently from the mortgaged property. Affordability will be assessed taking into account income and commitments of all named parties.

As all parties will be responsible for the mortgage payments, there is no requirement for the proprietor to be able to take on the mortgage alone until it’s affordable. This allows for a mortgage term of potentially up to 35 years, rather than be restricted at the outset.

Ashley Pearson, BDM at Loughborough Building Society, said: I’m really glad to be able to offer joint borrower sole proprietor to all ages, it’s not only first-time buyers who need help, but also older family members with reduced income and those whose income doesn’t support the mortgage they need regardless what age – if they have family members who are willing and able, it’s a great solution."

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.