Loughborough BS launches broker portal

Loughborough Building Society has launched an online end-to-end mortgage application portal allowing brokers to create an ESIS, produce a Decision in Principle and complete a full mortgage application.

The portal can now be accessed from the society’s dedicated intermediary webpage.

The portal allows brokers to submit residential, shared ownership, joint borrower sole proprietor, lending in retirement and buy-to-let applications and aims to produce an ESIS and/or DIP in minutes.

The Society currently accepts business from directly authorised brokers within England and Wales.

Ashley Pearson, BDM at Loughborough BS, said: “Following a successful pilot with a range of intermediary firms who operate in all types of mortgages, we’re delighted to offer this online facility to all directly authorised advisers, who are members of our intermediary panel.”