Loughborough for Intermediaries launch sparks 49% rise in lending

Following the recent launch of Loughborough for Intermediaries, the Society has announced that total lending was up by 49% in 2019.

Loughborough supports directly authorised intermediaries across England and Wales to ensure they can effectively manage growing levels of business while building the team.

The Society launched a variety of 'solution-based' products last year such as 5.5 times income, regulated buy-to-let, and Buy for Uni.

Development of an online application portal is underway with an expected launch during 2020.

Eileen Wheatley, head of intermediary lending, said: “2019 was a busy and exciting year for our new channel team which has already doubled in size to keep pace with our growing panel of brokers and firms.”

Ashley Pearson, BDM, added: “We’ve had a phenomenal level of support from our panel members over the last twelve months which has contributed to our fantastic results. We continue to build our proposition with feedback from the brokers being at the forefront of our development."