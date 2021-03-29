FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Louisa Sedgwick to join Tandem Bank

Rozi Jones
|
29th March 2021
Louisa Sedgwick Vida

Louisa Sedgwick is set to join Tandem Bank on 1st October, after stepping down from her position as managing director of homeloans at Vida.

Louisa will join the green challenger lender later this year after a period of garden leave.

Sedgwick joined Vida as director of sales during its launch in 2016 and became first-ever female chair of the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA) in 2019.

Tandem Bank offers a range of residential and buy-to-let mortgages, as well as green loans and green instant and fixed saving accounts.

Tandem gained a banking license in January 2018 following the purchase of Harrods Bank, giving Tandem access to Harrods Bank customers and £80 million of capital, alongside a £375 million mortgage book and over £400 million of deposits.

Last week, Vida appointed Richard Tugwell as its new director of mortgage distribution. Tugwell joins Vida from Together, and was formerly Virgin Money’s director of intermediaries and an ex-director of IMLA.

