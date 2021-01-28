FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Mansfield BS joins MCI Mortgage Club

Rozi Jones
|
28th January 2021
Paul Lewis Mansfield new
"Brokers have access to forward looking lenders and our advanced technology, which makes life easier for them so they can service their clients efficiently and effectively."

MCI Mortgage Club has added Mansfield Building Society to its lender panel.

As well as residential and buy-to-let, Mansfield offers holiday let and regulated family buy-to-let, where the property is rented to a close relative or the borrower intends to occupy the property in the future.

The society will consider unusual properties, shared ownership, lending into retirement and interest-only with property downsizing as an exit strategy. It also offers a family assist mortgage where no deposit is required as long as a family member can provide security using either cash savings or equity in their home.

Melanie Spencer, head of MCI Mortgage Club, said: “The addition of Mansfield Building Society to our panel brings even more choice to our members. Brokers have access to forward looking lenders and our advanced technology, which makes life easier for them so they can service their clients efficiently and effectively.”

Paul Lewis, national development manager at Mansfield Building Society, said: “We assess and agree mortgages based on individual circumstances rather than rely on the use of automated credit scoring systems. We will consider more unusual situations, we listen to what people want and we help them whether they are after their dream home or a property investment.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.