Mansfield BS joins MCI Mortgage Club

MCI Mortgage Club has added Mansfield Building Society to its lender panel.

As well as residential and buy-to-let, Mansfield offers holiday let and regulated family buy-to-let, where the property is rented to a close relative or the borrower intends to occupy the property in the future.

The society will consider unusual properties, shared ownership, lending into retirement and interest-only with property downsizing as an exit strategy. It also offers a family assist mortgage where no deposit is required as long as a family member can provide security using either cash savings or equity in their home.

Melanie Spencer, head of MCI Mortgage Club, said: “The addition of Mansfield Building Society to our panel brings even more choice to our members. Brokers have access to forward looking lenders and our advanced technology, which makes life easier for them so they can service their clients efficiently and effectively.”

Paul Lewis, national development manager at Mansfield Building Society, said: “We assess and agree mortgages based on individual circumstances rather than rely on the use of automated credit scoring systems. We will consider more unusual situations, we listen to what people want and we help them whether they are after their dream home or a property investment.”