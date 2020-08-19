Mansfield BS partners with Brilliant Solutions

"Not only will brokers with Brilliant Solutions be able to choose from a wide range of products with us, they’ll also have a lender able assess complex circumstances on a case-by-case basis."

Brilliant Solutions Mortgage Club has added Mansfield Building Society to its lender panel.

Brokers with the club can now access the Society’s range of prime and niche mortgages, including its limited company, expat, holiday let and regulated family buy-to-let products.

Matthew Arena, managing director at Brilliant Solutions Mortgage Club, said: “We’re delighted to have The Mansfield on board. By adding their mortgage range to the choice available through us we are continuing our ethos of providing the best possible mortgage products for brokers and their clients.

"We’re really looking forward to having The Mansfield on our panel of lenders and helping our brokers to find the right solutions for their clients.”

Paul Lewis, national development manager at Mansfield Building Society, added: “As a lender with a flexible and individual approach to lending, not only will brokers with Brilliant Solutions be able to choose from a wide range of products with us, they’ll also have a lender able assess complex circumstances on a case-by-case basis.

"Over the coming weeks and months, we’ll be liaising with their mortgage desk to help raise the profile of our criteria and the solutions we can offer. As a building society, we think it’s important that, particularly in these times, lenders are enabling borrowers who may be in complex but common sense circumstances.”