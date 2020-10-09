FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Mansfield BS temporarily increases minimum loan size

Rozi Jones
|
9th October 2020
Paul Lewis Mansfield new
"We believe it’s the right thing to do to ensure brokers and borrowers aren’t disadvantaged by the exceptional demand we’re seeing at the moment."

Mansfield Building Society has temporarily increased its minimum loan size to £100,000 for all mortgages (excluding shared ownership) on properties located outside of its Heartland Area.

The Society says the action has been taken in response to "the exceptional demand" it’s currently experiencing.

Properties in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and South Yorkshire remain unaffected by the change, as do existing members of the Society.

National development manager, Paul Lewis, said: “As a lender, it’s important that we not only offer good value for borrowers looking to purchase or remortgage their property, but we also need to take steps to ensure that we can continue to offer the personal approach borrowers and mortgage brokers have come to expect from the Society.

"Whilst it’s terrific that more and more people are turning to The Mansfield for our flexible approach, we also want to make sure that, as a building society, we continue to put people first. If that means temporarily restricting our availability, we believe it’s the right thing to do to ensure brokers and borrowers aren’t disadvantaged by the exceptional demand we’re seeing at the moment.”

 

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.