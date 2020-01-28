FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Mansfield enters limited company buy-to-let market

Two-year variable rates are available from 3.49% with a guarantee and 3.99% without a guarantee.

Rozi Jones
|
28th January 2020
Paul Lewis Mansfield new
"A growing number are now choosing to set-up limited companies to take advantage of the preferential tax treatment."

Mansfield Building Society has launched a limited company buy-to-let proposition, including product options with and without personal guarantees.

The Society is focusing on non-trading limited companies that exist solely for buying, selling and letting residential property with up to 4 UK-based directors or shareholders.

Two-year variable rates are available from 3.49% with a guarantee and 3.99% without a guarantee, both with a £199 application fee and a £1,800 completion fee.

Applications with a personal guarantee are available up to 75% LTV whilst those without are capped at 65%.

The ICR must be at least 125% at 5.5% or 2% above pay rate, whichever is higher (excluding holiday lets which are based on an annual average income from seasonal rent).

Whilst expats are excluded, purchasing or remortgaging a UK holiday let on the new limited company products is allowed up to 70% LTV.

Paul Lewis, national development manager at the Mansfield, said: “Over recent years landlords have been impacted by changes in tax law, with many seeing a considerable reduction in their net income. As a result, a growing number are now choosing to set-up limited companies to take advantage of the preferential tax treatment.

"Our flexible approach and extensive range of specialist products are becoming increasingly popular and already includes regulated ‘family’ buy-to-let, expat buy-to-let as well as holiday lets. The addition of limited company buy-to-let provides another reason for brokers to consider The Mansfield for their buy-to-let needs and is yet another big step on our journey."

