Marketing forum launches for mortgage professionals

"Membership of the Mortgage Marketing Forum is inclusive and for all levels of marketer for every type of business in this market."

A new membership-based community has launched for marketing professionals in the mortgage sector.

The Mortgage Marketing Forum promises to provide knowledge, support and inspiration, with the objective of championing the commercial benefits of good marketing and the professionals who deliver it.

The community, which is being piloted with more than 30 members, is open to marketers of all levels working in the mortgage industry, whether it's for a lender, distributor, broker, tech company or other provider. It will host regular events, provide access to exclusive articles and reports, and give members a confidential environment within which they can share ideas, thought leadership content, ask questions and share best practice. The online community is hosted via the Mighty Network platform, which is supported by WhatsApp, Twitter and Clubhouse channels of communication.

The community is being launched by Jeff Knight, Paul Hunt and Alex Hammond – three mortgage marketing experts with more than 65 years’ experience between them working at senior executive levels spanning a range of businesses including The Mortgage Works, Castle Trust Bank, Pepper Money, Foundation Home Loans, GMAC-RFC, Kensington Mortgages, Platform, Lehman Brothers and Countrywide.

Jeff Knight said: “The Mortgage Marketing Forum is a unique community designed and built by marketers for marketers. Our goal is to champion the importance of marketing at a tactical, commercial and strategic level, and to equip marketers with the tools they need to add even more value to their businesses. As a community we will provide the opportunity for all members to learn, connect with like-minded people, and hopefully have some fun.”

Paul Hunt commented: “Training and development are important in every business and at all levels. It’s not something you can achieve by just sending someone on a course and is most effective when it comes in the form of sharing thoughts and ideas with peers and more experienced individuals. Nowadays most businesses in the mortgage industry have small marketing teams, which limits the capacity for learning and development, particularly in the current environment where so many of us work remotely. Membership of the Mortgage Marketing Forum is inclusive and for all levels of marketer for every type of business in this market. How businesses communicate and interact with customers is changing rapidly, whether those customers are brokers, borrowers or other stakeholders. The forum is here to facilitate ideas, discussions and debate from CMOs to those starting their careers in marketing.”

Roselle Allsop, group head of marketing, lending, digital and Design at the OSB Group, added: “As a member of this incredible initiative, I look forward to the opportunity to network with like-minded peers. This forum is looking to harness the marketing creativity and professionalism within the industry, with a view to sharing best practice as well as offering a platform for marketers to learn from each other in a collaborative space. I’m absolutely delighted to be a part of this community and I’d encourage anyone in a marketing role within the mortgage industry to visit the website and take a look at the opportunities that membership could bring them."