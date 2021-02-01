Masthaven appoints director of mortgages in senior team expansion

"Masthaven has been committed to investing in its people and strengthening our team as we deal with heightened demand."

Masthaven Bank has promoted Shelley Connelly and Sabahe Mrizag to director level.

Shelley Connelly, former head of underwriting, has been promoted to director of mortgage lending. In her new role, she will be responsible for the strategic direction of Masthaven’s residential and buy-to-let mortgage lending activities, whilst continuing to oversee the day-to-day running of lending operations.

Sabahe Mrizag has been promoted to director of business information, focusing on the importance of data quality and maximising the use of data and analytics to provide insight into business operations.

The Bank launched a Women in Leadership programme in 2020 in partnership with WDI Consulting, with an aim to shape leadership strategy and ensure women are represented at all levels. The programme provides a support network in the form of a close community of women leaders and involves weekly live webinars and individual coaching.

Masthaven has also announced plans to roll out an emerging women leadership programme which will continue to strengthen the pipeline.

Tricia Halpin, chief people officer at Masthaven, said: “Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Masthaven has been committed to investing in its people and strengthening our team as we deal with heightened demand. Shelley and Sabahe’s promotions are testament to this and I’m confident that with their experience and knowledge, they will make a huge contribution to our leadership team and help us achieve further success.

“It’s also brilliant to see the benefits of our Women in Leadership programme. Prioritising diversity and inclusion is vital and is a driving factor behind strong business performance. We’re delighted to celebrate female talent and it’s great to see concrete results from the programme.”