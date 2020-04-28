Masthaven launches fee-free remortgage range

"Masthaven is supporting homeowners and intermediaries with this new range of fees-free products."

Masthaven Bank has launched a new fee-free residential remortgage range.

The range inludes a two-year fixed rate at 3.59% and a five-year fix at 3.99%, both available up to 65% LTV on a maximum loan size of £250,000.

The products come with a free valuation and no legal, lender or application fees.

Masthaven has also confirmed it is accepting automated valuation models, rather than physical property inspections, on its new products where possible.

Rob Barnard, director of intermediaries at Masthaven, said: “Many homeowners are approaching the end of their current mortgage scheme and are beginning to explore their options. Brokers are working to support that process, and Masthaven is supporting homeowners and intermediaries with this new range of fees-free products.

“At Masthaven, we are working to respond positively to changes in the market and these new products follow the launch of our new bridging valuation options earlier this month. We are doing all we can to support our broker partners as we trade together through this challenging time.”