FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Masthaven launches fee-free remortgage range

Masthaven has also confirmed it is accepting automated valuation models where possible.

Rozi Jones
|
28th April 2020
rob barnard
"Masthaven is supporting homeowners and intermediaries with this new range of fees-free products."

Masthaven Bank has launched a new fee-free residential remortgage range.

The range inludes a two-year fixed rate at 3.59% and a five-year fix at 3.99%, both available up to 65% LTV on a maximum loan size of £250,000.

The products come with a free valuation and no legal, lender or application fees.

Masthaven has also confirmed it is accepting automated valuation models, rather than physical property inspections, on its new products where possible.

Rob Barnard, director of intermediaries at Masthaven, said: “Many homeowners are approaching the end of their current mortgage scheme and are beginning to explore their options. Brokers are working to support that process, and Masthaven is supporting homeowners and intermediaries with this new range of fees-free products.

“At Masthaven, we are working to respond positively to changes in the market and these new products follow the launch of our new bridging valuation options earlier this month. We are doing all we can to support our broker partners as we trade together through this challenging time.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.