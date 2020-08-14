MBE London outlines Covid-19 procedures

"We will be putting into place a programme of safety measures in order that we can deliver an event that has the health and safety of our exhibitors, sponsors and visitors as its number one priority."

Mortgage Business Expo has drafted a programme of enhanced safety measures to reduce the risk caused by Covid-19.

The downloadable ‘All Secure Standard’ document outlines the measures that are being put into place at MBE London in order to deliver an event that prioritises the health and safety of exhibitors, sponsors and attendees.

MBE will return on 20th October to its new home at the Business Design Centre in London.

MBE is working closely with its registration company to put into place social distancing registration, with self-scan badging, timed attendance sessions and scanning in and out to minimise queuing and contact on arrival and departure. This will be coupled with the Business Design Centre’s track and trace, temperature checks for each attendee and staggered visitor admission times to ensure evenly spread attendances.

Rob Elder of the Bank of England will once again give the keynote presentation at MBE London. CPD accredited seminars will also feature presentations by industry figures together with panel debates with market experts.

Mike Mikunda from MBE commented: “Together with the Business Design Centre, we will be putting into place a programme of safety measures in order that we can deliver an event that has the health and safety of our exhibitors, sponsors and visitors as its number one priority.

“MBE is the only financial expo committed to a date in 2020 and is perfectly positioned and timed to bring together leading lenders with the mortgage intermediary market. Our all new MBE TV will give you an idea of exactly what is in store.”