MBS Lending launches new mortgage application platform to intermediaries

MBS Lending, a subsidiary of the Melton Building Society, has partnered with fintech firm Mast to launch an online mortgage application portal.

Rozi Jones
|
17th November 2021
"We’re committed to continually improving our service to intermediaries so we’re very excited to deploy the Mast broker portal for MBS Lending."

After a successful pilot with Legal & General Mortgage Club and Sesame Bankhall Group, MBS Lending is opening the platform to the whole of its intermediary panel.

MBS is the first lender to adopt the Mast broker portal which will accelerate the application process for intermediaries and deliver bespoke document requirements for all cases to help improve packaging.

The new platform enhances both the broker application journey and enables streamlined processes for MBS Lending internally, improving efficiency and allowing faster decision making.

Dan Atkinson, head of intermediaries at the Melton Building Society, said: “We’re committed to continually improving our service to intermediaries so we’re very excited to deploy the Mast broker portal for MBS Lending. This is a significant step forward and supports our strategy to simplify and digitise. The switch from a paper-based application system has been smooth, with the Mast team onboarding us in record time and rapidly turning around feature requests and improvements. Having the platform run and maintained by Mast enables us to focus on offering the best service possible to our intermediaries and customers. This also means we can save costs and get the latest features as soon as they’re released.”

Joy Abisaab, CEO at Mast, added: “We are very excited to work with the Melton Building Society and we are impressed by how forward thinking they are in understanding the increasingly crucial role of technology in mortgage origination. Our platform will allow them to improve the whole origination process and increase conversions while delivering a top-class service, enabling faster lending decisions. We have several exciting features planned and look forward to getting feedback from our users to continuously improve the platform."

