MBT Affordability partners with SimplyBiz Mortgages

"It has become quite clear over the past 12 months that it is not always the most obvious – or familiar – lender which can deliver the best customer outcome."

Mortgage Broker Tools (MBT) has partnered with SimplyBiz Mortgages to provide the mortgage club’s members with access to its MBT Affordability platform, which now includes MBT Criteria Search.

SimplyBiz Mortgages members now have access to an eligibility calculator based on affordability and criteria for more than 40 residential and 65 buy-to-let mortgage lenders. Calculations are accessed through one form and results are delivered in under a minute.

For a limited period, those registering for access to MBT Affordability will also have free additional access to MBT Criteria Search, which provides advisers with a text search bar that allows them to research any criteria term from any number of lenders on the panel. Results are identified within the lenders’ own criteria guides and the exact wording is highlighted for advisers to review within the platform.

Richard Merrett, head of strategic development at SimplyBiz Mortgages, said: “With the limited housing stock available in the market, being able to give customers as much choice as possible in their home purchase is a key factor in a mortgage adviser’s ability to provide solutions, and this often starts with maximising affordability potential. It has become quite clear over the past 12 months that it is not always the most obvious – or familiar – lender which can deliver the best customer outcome.

“Through our own testing, and feedback from lenders and members, we know that Mortgage Broker Tools provides a solution that has been crucial in both narrowing the research funnel and providing alternative lender solutions to deliver good customer outcomes.”

Tanya Toumadj, CEO at Mortgage Broker Tools, commented: “Affordability is a crucial part of the research process and more brokers are realising the importance of harnessing technology to make that process quicker, easier and more comprehensive. MBT Affordability is the most extensive and reliable affordability research platform available in the market and we are delighted to be able to make it more accessible to even more brokers through this partnership with SimplyBiz Mortgages.”