MCI adds Darlington Building Society to lender panel

MCI Mortgage Club has added Darlington Building Society to its lender panel.

The Society offers a wide range of mortgages from residential and buy-to-let through to complex including credit repair.

Its first-time buyer proposition includes joint borrower sole proprietor and Help to Buy purchase and remortgages.

It can accept four applicants on a mortgage and use all four incomes at 4.5x loan-to-income. The Society also lends on shared ownership up to 95% loan-to-share on both new build houses and flats.

Foreign currency is accepted on a mortgage application as long as someone is living in the UK property full time and is not an expat. Currently, 14 different foreign currencies will be considered.

There is no upper age limit on repayment mortgages and for interest-only the maximum age is 85. Sale and downsizing is acceptable on interest-only up to 65% LTV and £200k equity or £300k if it is within the M25.

Melanie Spencer, head of MCI Mortgage Club, commented: “Darlington Building Society is a very welcome addition to our mortgage club. Its array of lending criteria and products means the Society can offer our members choice and adaptability to what can seem like difficult cases.”

Chris Blewitt, head of intermediary distribution at Darlington Building Society, said: “The strapline we use at Darlington is, ‘We make complex cases simple’ and we do that through our common sense underwriting and flexible lending criteria which underpins our personalised approach to lending.”