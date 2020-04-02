MCI club adds AML and credit searches to free CRM

"We are providing a much-needed tool into the hands of every adviser in the UK, regardless of their current technology or registration status."

The MCI Club has extended the free eKeeper Lite CRM to perform anti-money laundering checks and obtain consumer credit reports, powered by Experian.

The mortgage club is providing the tool to any registered UK intermediary business, regardless of whether they are directly authorised, part of a network or the club.

By entering details about the client, including the last three years of address history, and confirming that appropriate client consent has been given, the AML search and credit report can be obtained in seconds and stored in the system for review.

Supplied by the eKeeper Group, the tool is a lightweight version of its full CRM system. The simplified client and case management also document storage, integrated Uinsure protection sourcing and Optimus dynamic conveyancing panel management.

Phil Whitehouse, head of The MCI Club, commented: “The MCI Club continues to deliver value and capability to the intermediary sector. Here we are providing a much-needed tool into the hands of every adviser in the UK, regardless of their current technology or registration status. Far too often we hear about advisers being caught out by not having the right information at the right time. Through this tool, advisers can now access AML and credit report data to continue delivering great service and customer outcomes.”

David Bennett, commercial director of the eKeeper Group, added: “This is another first for the mortgage intermediary market in unprecedented circumstances. Our partnership with Experian is allowing us to deliver a technology solution for the benefit of the UK financial services space.

“A credit report is an invaluable resource that, in most cases, the broker is reliant on the client obtaining and sharing in a timely manner. By placing control into the hands of the broker, we reduce the time taken to effectively service a client using the best and most reliable information available.”