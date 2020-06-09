MCI Club adds Harpenden BS to panel

"We are constantly looking at new ways to increase our access to a wide range of brokers."

MCI Mortgage Club has appointed Harpenden Building Society to its lender panel.

Harpenden offers a range of residential and specialist mortgages, covering holiday lets (including Airbnb), self-build (including development to sell or let), residential bridging, guarantor mortgages, products with no early repayment charges, and interest-only.

The Society lends to people who are employed, self-employed, retired and contractors. It also considers income sources such as bonus and commission, self-employed income, pension and investment or trust income.

Melanie Spencer, head of MCI Club, said: “As customer circumstances become more complex, MCI Mortgage Club welcomes those lenders that can offer mortgages to accommodate this ever-changing market. Harpenden Building Society’s flexible underwriting approach will be welcomed by our members and makes them a valuable addition to our panel."

Craig Middleton, mortgage sales and distribution manager at Harpenden BS, added: “We are constantly looking at new ways to increase our access to a wide range of brokers. Partnering and working with MCI Club shows our ambitions to grow our distribution channels. We are delighted to join the MCI pane and we look forward to working closely with the team. It is a natural extension of our proposition as we look to support more advisers wanting access to a common-sense, flexible and bespoke approach to lending.”