FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

MCI Club adds Harpenden BS to panel

Rozi Jones
|
9th June 2020
Melanie Spencer MCI
"We are constantly looking at new ways to increase our access to a wide range of brokers."

MCI Mortgage Club has appointed Harpenden Building Society to its lender panel.

Harpenden offers a range of residential and specialist mortgages, covering holiday lets (including Airbnb), self-build (including development to sell or let), residential bridging, guarantor mortgages, products with no early repayment charges, and interest-only.

The Society lends to people who are employed, self-employed, retired and contractors. It also considers income sources such as bonus and commission, self-employed income, pension and investment or trust income.

Melanie Spencer, head of MCI Club, said: “As customer circumstances become more complex, MCI Mortgage Club welcomes those lenders that can offer mortgages to accommodate this ever-changing market. Harpenden Building Society’s flexible underwriting approach will be welcomed by our members and makes them a valuable addition to our panel."

Craig Middleton, mortgage sales and distribution manager at Harpenden BS, added: “We are constantly looking at new ways to increase our access to a wide range of brokers. Partnering and working with MCI Club shows our ambitions to grow our distribution channels. We are delighted to join the MCI pane and we look forward to working closely with the team. It is a natural extension of our proposition as we look to support more advisers wanting access to a common-sense, flexible and bespoke approach to lending.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.