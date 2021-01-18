MCI Club adds Swansea Building Society to panel

"The addition of Swansea Building Society to our panel broadens the offering to our members"

MCI Mortgage Club has added Swansea Building Society to its lending panel.

The society’s product range caters for the self-employed, doctors, dentists, professionals, key workers, small holdings, short-term lending, lending in retirement and holiday lets.

It offers a personalised tailored approach to lending with manual underwriting and no credit scoring.

Melanie Spencer, head of MCI Mortgage Club, said: “Swansea Building Society’s experienced team of underwriters assess all submitted cases on their own individual merit, which is crucial for more complex cases including those who are self-employed.

“The addition of Swansea Building Society to our panel broadens the offering to our members while being backed up by ‘best of breed’ technology that generates genuine value to every member firm.”

Alun Williams, chief executive of Swansea Building Society, added: “We’re delighted to be working with MCI. Swansea Building Society joining the MCI lender panel will mean that those who use MCI to source mortgages can access our wide range of personalised mortgage products.

“This is great news for those looking for the right mortgage – increasing their choice of available products – and also great for the society. It is yet another example of how Swansea Building Society continues to expand and adapt to the times, whilst remaining true to its traditional ethos of offering a personal, tailored and common sense approach to lending with no ‘computer says no’ mentality.”