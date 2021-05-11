MCI Club adds United Trust Bank to lender panel

"The partnership with UTB extends our reach into second charge and brings our members more choice for specialist mortgages including residential, bridging and development finance."

MCI Mortgage Club has appointed United Trust Bank to its lender panel.

UTB lends on first and second charge mortgages up to £500,000 and will consider non-prime customers and non-standard construction property types. As a specialist lender, UTB has flexible criteria for both employed and self-employed clients and it does not credit score.

Last year, UTB launched a Secure Chat Hub for brokers and customers to communicate securely with the bank during mortgage applications. The app runs complete security checks using facial recognition for ID verification, can upload documents, accepts e-signatures and is more data-secure than emails.

Melanie Spencer, head of MCI Mortgage Club, commented: “MCI and UTB share a passion for technology, which is at the heart of both of our businesses. Our CRM system and digital mortgage platform includes full integrations with third party partners to cover the whole mortgage journey and was built by our sister company eKeeper.

“The partnership with UTB extends our reach into second charge and brings our members more choice for specialist mortgages including residential, bridging and development finance.”

Mike Walters, sales director at United Trust Bank, added: “We are looking forward to working with MCI and introducing its members to UTB’s familiar brand of outstanding service and common-sense approach to underwriting.

“We offer first and second charge mortgages to a variety of customers in all sorts of circumstances and for a wide range of uses. Because our decisions aren’t dictated by credit scores and because we understand quirky property types, we can often complete cases which wouldn’t be considered by many lenders.

“Our investment in technology has made it easy for brokers and their clients to communicate and complete business with us quickly and securely. Our online DIP ensures everyone experiences a quick, smooth and successful journey from application to completion.”