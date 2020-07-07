MCI Club adds Zephyr Homeloans to panel

"In light of the unprecedented events of this year, it is more important than ever that distributors and lenders work closely together"

MCI Mortgage Club has appointed Zephyr Homeloans to its buy-to-let panel.

Zephyr's range offers products for individual landlords and limited companies, including HMOs, multi-unit freehold blocks, flats above commercial premises and ex-local authority properties.

LTVs are available up to a maximum of 75% with a maximum loan value of £750,000, and up to 70% LTV for properties up to £1 million. In addition, members will have access to specialist products, including new builds, with a maximum LTV of 70% and a maximum loan value of £750,000 within the M25, or £500,000 outside the M25.

Melanie Spencer, head of MCI Club, said: “The rental market continues to be an attractive market for property investors, especially post-lockdown where a surge in demand has already been observed. By adding Zephyr to our panel, our members have a wider set of product options to service their investment clients whether they are looking to expand or restructure their portfolio.”

Paul Fryers, managing director at Zephyr, added: “We’re really pleased to be able to join the MCI Panel and bring our range of buy-to-let products to MCI Club members.

“In light of the unprecedented events of this year, it is more important than ever that distributors and lenders work closely together to provide access to the broadest range of mortgage products and insight to brokers.

“We look forward to working with the MCI team and adding value to the relationship.”