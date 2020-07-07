FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

MCI Club adds Zephyr Homeloans to panel

Rozi Jones
|
7th July 2020
Melanie Spencer MCI
"In light of the unprecedented events of this year, it is more important than ever that distributors and lenders work closely together"

MCI Mortgage Club has appointed Zephyr Homeloans to its buy-to-let panel.

Zephyr's range offers products for individual landlords and limited companies, including HMOs, multi-unit freehold blocks, flats above commercial premises and ex-local authority properties.

LTVs are available up to a maximum of 75% with a maximum loan value of £750,000, and up to 70% LTV for properties up to £1 million. In addition, members will have access to specialist products, including new builds, with a maximum LTV of 70% and a maximum loan value of £750,000 within the M25, or £500,000 outside the M25.

Melanie Spencer, head of MCI Club, said: “The rental market continues to be an attractive market for property investors, especially post-lockdown where a surge in demand has already been observed. By adding Zephyr to our panel, our members have a wider set of product options to service their investment clients whether they are looking to expand or restructure their portfolio.”

Paul Fryers, managing director at Zephyr, added: “We’re really pleased to be able to join the MCI Panel and bring our range of buy-to-let products to MCI Club members.

“In light of the unprecedented events of this year, it is more important than ever that distributors and lenders work closely together to provide access to the broadest range of mortgage products and insight to brokers.

“We look forward to working with the MCI team and adding value to the relationship.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.