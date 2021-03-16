MCI Club launches broker rebate package

"Our innovative payment and processing package is designed to lessen at least one burden on intermediary businesses, it’s there to increase the revenue generating potential of every adviser"

MCI Club has launched a payment and processing package for all existing and new members.

The package, which will be wrapped up in a single monthly fee, is designed to increase each member’s revenue potential through rebates paid at the end of each month, and incorporates a choice of technology products to increase overall productivity.

MCI says proc fees will "continue to be paid promptly but are dovetailed with reliable and consistent rebating, where applicable".

As part of the technology offering, MCI provides a free but optional CRM from eKeeper that includes integrated AML and credit reports from Experian along with a number of other integrations.

Those who are looking to accelerate the digitalisation of their business will have access to products including Burrow on-boarding. This is a pre-application client engagement and qualification tool where leads are posted directly into the adviser’s back-office system to process and retain.

All members will have access to a flexible package, which can be tailored to broker firms based on their aspirations.

Melanie Spencer, head of MCI Mortgage Club, said: “The last year has been tough. Brokers have been looking for value and stability, while having to endure the ebbs and flows of various lockdowns, changes in criteria and the stamp duty holiday.

“Our innovative payment and processing package is designed to lessen at least one burden on intermediary businesses, it’s there to increase the revenue generating potential of every adviser and still continue to deliver the same value and expertise we do today.

“We encourage every DA business and AR looking to go DA to consider what a mortgage club can do for them.”