MCI Club launches digital broker platform

The MCI Club has launched a new digital mortgage broker platform to help brokers attract new clients and supplement their online activities.

The platform will be free to use for all existing members of the MCI Mortgage Club as well as new registrants.

Using the same platform used by the online broker Burrow, previously known as Dwell, the interactive chat adviser will help brokers attract new clients digitally and digitally on-board and qualify new and existing clients.

The client will gain access to the platform via a link on the broker’s website or via an email from the broker. It will be completely branded for each broker’s business so the client will feel like they are still dealing with the broker directly.

The platform intelligently gathers information from the client, including personal and employment details, type and size of mortgage required. It then uses a combination of product, criteria and affordability sourcing to deliver a mortgage report to the client as well as generating a more valuable lead back to the adviser who can then deal with the client remotely or face-to-face.

Phil Whitehouse, head of the MCI Club, commented: “The Burrow platform is a fantastic enhancement to any UK intermediary business. It supplements any broker’s usual proposition, providing them with an online presence to compete with the Habitos and Trussles of this world, that have dominated the headlines in recent years.

“It levels the playing field for each and every intermediary business, by providing a digital broker platform that reflects and compliments each broker’s business uniquely. Leads can be integrated into any back-office system and the white-labelling options ensures there is no “bump” when moving from an intermediary’s website to the digital broker. Dealing with clients that have been through this process online will save brokers a huge amount of time as the basic data gathering and qualification will have been completed already.”

David Bennett, commercial director of eKeeper, MCI's parent company, added: “The Burrow platform eliminates the online challenges facing all UK mortgage brokers. More and more we see online engagement dominating in terms of capturing and retaining clients. By enabling intermediaries to have their own digital mortgage broker and integrate that into their existing processes and systems, every UK intermediary can have the best of both worlds.”