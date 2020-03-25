FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

MCI Club offers free CRM system to all UK brokers

MCI Club is also making eKeeper Lite available to non-club members.

Rozi Jones
|
25th March 2020
david bennett ekeeper
"The club is looking to provide the reassurance and the tooling to help mortgage brokers during this challenging time."

MCI Mortgage Club has announced the early release of its free customer relationship management (CRM) system, eKeeper Lite, to help advisers to work effectively during the coronavirus outbreak.

The tool is free to all UK mortgage brokers and features core functionality such as client and case management, case notes, address book and full document storage.

MCI Club is also making eKeeper Lite available to non-club members.

The MCI Club is hoping that early release of the cloud-based system can quickly support brokers who need a CRM solution.

David Bennett, commercial director of eKeeper, commented: “The club is looking to provide the reassurance and the tooling to help mortgage brokers during this challenging time. Now, more than ever, is the time for brokers to understand their client bank and structure their approach going forwards.

“It has been a challenge for the team to accelerate the launch of eKeeper Lite but we feel that the intermediary market will find significant value in it, especially at this crucial time when most mortgage brokers need to work remotely from both their colleagues and their clients. We will also be announcing further functionality into eKeeper Lite that will provide comprehensive product coverage to allow brokers to service their clients even more easily."

